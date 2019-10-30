Cape Town - After weeks of protests, and foreigners camping outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices at Waldorf Arcade in Cape Town, chaos erupted when the asylum seekers were violently removed by police.
The confrontation occurred after a court order was granted on October 18 at the Cape Town Magistrates Court following an application by the building landlord to evict the group.
More than 5000 refugees and asylum seekers have been camping at the UN offices demanding the agency to take them out of the country, as they felt unsafe.
Many on social media have reacted in shock and horror to the videos that have circulated of the refugees being removed.