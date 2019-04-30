Muse Mohamud Ahmed and Ahmed Hashi Omar stand among the ruins of what was once their shop in Lwandle. Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town - Xenophobic violence, the aftermath of an illegal land invasion in Lwandle and Nomzamo townships near Strand, has seen Somali shop owners fleeing for the lives. One of the them, Muse Mohamud Ahmed, who owns the Half Price Cash Store, said he feared for his life after his shop was broken into and torched while he was inside.

Describing the day his shop caught fire, Ahmed said he was sleeping and heard loud noises caused by people breaking into his shop from the roof and some from the door.

“I quickly jumped out of the window from the back of my shop, and ran away.”

Another shop owner, Hussin Abdi, said the burning of their shops was not xenophobic.

“But I do not understand why people take their anger and damage our shops.”

Recounting the incident, Abdi said a group of people started stoning his shop just after 6pm and ordered him to leave. “My head spun because I did not know what I had done wrong. They threw me outside,” he said.

Abdi said he stood outside his shop as they started setting his shop alight. “What pains me is to know the hard times I had when I started this shop in 2003. When my shop went up in flames, I knew that everything I had was gone,” said Abdi.

He said it reminded him of 2008, when their shops where torched.

Over the last couple of weeks, Cape Town has seen an escalation of service delivery protests with the land invasions in Strand turning violent.

However, the Western Cape Human Settlements Department said the protests were politically motivated ahead of the May 8 elections.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Somali shop owners are bearing the brunt in Lwandle and Nomzamo townships, in violence associated with Community protests. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s spokesperson, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, said: “While we respect the right of any individual or groupings to protest, a right enshrined in our Constitution for a just and legitimate course, many of these protests are motivated and instigated by political opportunists for electioneering purposes.

“These are people who break the law with impunity, disregard processes and flout the rules.

“This was a repetition of the 2014 protest just before elections that resulted in the invasion of the Sanral (SA National Roads Agency) land which was initially reserved for the expansion of the N2.

“Sanral tried in vain to move people off of that land. Now, the government is under pressure to move at least 800 families in the servitude in order for the City to provide basic services,” Makoba-Somdaka said.

She said the land occupiers were now "forcing our hand to move them to another piece of land owned by Sanral earmarked for road expansion”.

Somdaka said on hearing about the plan, the Overwacht community adjacent to the land demonstrated at the council offices, demanding an explanation. She said on Thursday a meeting was convened by Cape Town mayor Dan Plato

Makoba-Somdaka added that the City was in the process of buying two pieces of land amounting to 74ha, where people would be accommodated.

“Before then, profiling of these individuals must be conducted to ensure their status on the waiting list.”

She said another meeting would be convened today at Sub-Council 8 with all the stakeholders.

“Subsequent to that, a meeting will be convened with the adjacent community, Overwacht, to communicate our stance as government and the way forward.”

“We must uphold the law, we can’t be bullied by people hell-bent on bypassing processes for political opportunistic reasons.”

Mohamed Bulhan, of the Somali community, said they were hoping that the government and the leadership of Strand would intervene.

Bulhan urged for the protection and safety of Somalis in the townships.

“We are young and we live through a very challenging time as we keep our fingers crossed. Most of the communities are worried about what will happen after the elections; maybe that is why they are angry. That’s why they are pressing for the government to help them,” Bulhan said.

