The SPCA’s Ani-Pals program are at Manenberg Library today to educate and entertain the children who are on school holiday. Children having fun, immitating dogs as they watch the puppet show. Picture: Tracey Adams / African news agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Manenberg’s kids are being educated about animal welfare through an innovative programme using puppets. Hundreds of children from the area gathered at the local library,where they participated in an animal education programme in the form of a puppet show, offered by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

The puppet show is part of the Ani-Pal education programme that aims to teach children how to respect and care for animals.

Educational officers from the SPCA visit schools across Cape Town on a daily basis where they give speeches, show DVDs, present the kids with an interactive puppet show and provide them with class activity booklets.

The officers also visit libraries in different communities during the school holidays, to ensure that children are occupied with inspirational and informative activities.

The SPCA’s Ani-Pals program are at Manenberg Library today to educate and entertain the children who are on school holiday. Liam Jason, 9 pretends to be a dog on a chain. Picture: Tracey Adams / African news agency (ANA)

The SPCA’s Ani-Pals program are at Manenberg Library today to educate and entertain the children who are on school holiday. Video: Tracey Adams / African news agency (ANA)

Lucille Boonzaier, educational officer from SPCA, said that they focus on teaching kids about sterilisation of animals to help decrease over-population. The kids were also informed about the dangerous consequences of dog fighting, which is common in the Manenberg area.

“The puppet show teaches the kids to have respect for life and for animals. The children need to know that dog fighting is cruel and illegal and children are seeing it happen every day. We are here to tell them to report animal cruelty and they should not be watching it because it desensitises them and could lead them to being cruel to animals,” said Boonzaier.

Adele Hendricks, librarian at Manenberg Public Library, said: There are a lot of animals roaming the streets of Manenberg and this is why we took this initiative of inviting the SPCA educational officer because animal awareness is needed among the children.

"It is important that they get practical and visual examples of how to care for animals,” said Hendricks.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Manenberg’s kids are being educated about animal welfare through an innovative programme using puppets. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

[email protected]