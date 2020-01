WATCH: Spoof video of cops messing up salute at Maponya funeral goes viral









Now, to rub salt in the wound, a video clip spoofing the police officers has also gone viral on social media. Picture: Screengrab Cape Town - It was the moment that has caused a lot of chatter online, and which has now be recreated to comedic effect. Footage of police guards messing up a salute at the funeral and memorial service of business leader Richard Maponya went viral on Tuesday. The salute went embarrassingly wrong, and unfortunately the faux pas was shown during a live broadcast of the funeral on SABC.

Our police doing wonders; confusing the enemy ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/VtyHVQ9rCQ — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) January 14, 2020

The 15-second clip has spread like wildfire and has amassed over 200 000 views, and has over 1000 shares on Facebook.

One Twitter user suggested that those officers take a trip down to the Easter Cape, and posted a clip showing officers impeccably pulling off their drill commands.

Those police at ntate Maponya's funeral must come to the EC. They will learn a thing or two from these dignified officers. pic.twitter.com/g09hKJLb3x — Mkhokheli Bandla 🇿🇦 (@Mkho_Bandla) January 15, 2020

While many people have been laughing at the clip, police have been handling the matter very seriously.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union said police officers needed to leave their “air conditioned offices” and go for refresher courses.

Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “They are high-rating officials but failed to do a basic drilling order for such a high-profile event this is very embarrassing. We really cannot blame it on fatigue because they are doing nothing but just sitting at their offices and fighting for positions.”

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo insisted the officers had had enough rehearsals and the embarrassing performance was not a result of not having enough time to rest.

“The drill was just an unfortunate mistake and highly regrettable,” said Naidoo.