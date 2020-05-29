WATCH: Springbok legend Bryan Habana's food relief effort amid Covid-19 pandemic
The Bryan Habana Foundation, in partnership with Ozow, donated R40 000 and sponsored 200 food parcels to the value of R80 000.
The donation will assist FoodForwardSA in trying to feed those in disadvantaged communities, particularly during winter.
“Being given a platform to publicise the need that is currently facing so many people will also potentially get more people involved with giving back. Sports also gives us this amazing platform to inspire, give back and allow people to have dreams and hopes. Since sport has also been cancelled, we now have to play a different role in a more humanitarian aspect,” said Habana.
The pandemic has allowed various South Africans to come out and try to address the issue of food insecurity, he added.
Andy du Plessis, managing director for FoodForward SA, said: “The R40 000 donation received will be used with our food response efforts and the packages being produced will then be distributed by us. The food insecurity is growing and people are really feeling desperate.”
Du Plessis expected the demand for food relief to increase over the coming months, especially since schoolchildren were still at home.
Before the pandemic, the organisation were supporting 617 NGOs and has since increased to 1005 NGOs, across the country.
Habana said: “Potentially, these packages will be donated to areas in Atlantis as we get in touch with the community leaders.”@Sukainaish
Cape Argus