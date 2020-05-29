WATCH: Springbok legend Bryan Habana's food relief effort amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - Springbok legend Bryan Habana has done his bit to help alleviate the plight of those worse affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with his foundation donating food and money to FoodForward SA.

The Bryan Habana Foundation, in partnership with Ozow, donated R40 000 and sponsored 200 food parcels to the value of R80 000.

The donation will assist FoodForwardSA in trying to feed those in disadvantaged communities, particularly during winter.

“Being given a platform to publicise the need that is currently facing so many people will also potentially get more people involved with giving back. Sports also gives us this amazing platform to inspire, give back and allow people to have dreams and hopes. Since sport has also been cancelled, we now have to play a different role in a more humanitarian aspect,” said Habana.

The pandemic has allowed various South Africans to come out and try to address the issue of food insecurity, he added.