Fans in South African underwear/ swimsuit during the Springbok bus parade through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - After the Springbok’s spectacular World Cup win over England in Japan in the Rugby World Cup, South Africans did an amazing job maintaining the “gees”. The victory has been celebrated across the country - from cities to dusty township streets and gained further momentum on Twitter. Since the team’s victory, the trending #StrongerTogether has spurned a discussion for celebration, jubilation and national pride, and of course, the ensuing hilarity of Bokke-inspired memes, pictures and GIFs. At the centre of a lot of these memes and trends has been scrumhalf Faf de Klerk. Besides the bravado of our "Giant Slayer", he has also been seen as the "chaotic boyfriend" that many rugby fans love, and his now iconic flag swimming briefs, has gone from strength to strength since he was first captured wearing them.

The briefs sold out almost immediately following pictures of De Klerk proudly wearing his while meeting Britain’s Prince Harry in the Springbok locker room post-win. The Port Elizabeth-based owners of Bean Bag The Brand, which manufactures the briefs said they were now only available on pre-order.

The briefs are so popular that co-owner Jess Chellew said they hope orders placed now could be delivered in time for Christmas. “The response has been absolutely incredible, our phones have not stopped ringing and we have not stopped responding to emails. We are grateful and hope everyone who has supported us comes along for the ride.”

The flamboyant briefs have been popping-up in crowds who have greeted the Bokke bus as they’ve made their rounds parading the Web Ellis Cup this week, with a video of a group of men in Joburg dancing while wearing nothing but the briefs now going viral.

It has also since spurred the #FafChallenge with everyone wearing the briefs in public:

I don't know who this is. but big ups. #FafDeKlerkChallenge pic.twitter.com/3vKkiwMU6m — 🔥 Our2One 🔥 Clothing's minion (@SonOfTaddyMason) November 5, 2019

The Spirit of the #FriendlyCity for you people 😜 I guess Faf De Klerk's absolute mood clearly rubbed off on our #PE boys. Thanks @springboks #FafDeKlerkChallenge pic.twitter.com/t4ZDK1QhPb — Andiswa Aba (@Aba_Andiswa) November 10, 2019

Ça y est !!! @fafdeklerk a lancé une mode !! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/m6DcnyxSte — Rugby World Cup (@RugbyWorldCupFR) November 11, 2019

Even Faf himself has done the challenge on tour.

Boks scrumhalf #FafdeKlerk was still in the mood. 😂 on the PE leg of the #SpringboksTour pic.twitter.com/s4IBnN4rcy — Andiswa Aba (@Aba_Andiswa) November 10, 2019

Springbok rugby star Far de Klerk shows Archbishop Tutu his famously patriotic underwear, first revealed to Prince Harry in Japan moments after winning the World Cup. See @TutuLegacy statement on @Springboks here: https://t.co/HNC9ucON3K pic.twitter.com/6WbemPc7WX — TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) November 11, 2019