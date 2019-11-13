The victory has been celebrated across the country - from cities to dusty township streets and gained further momentum on Twitter.
Since the team’s victory, the trending #StrongerTogether has spurned a discussion for celebration, jubilation and national pride, and of course, the ensuing hilarity of Bokke-inspired memes, pictures and GIFs.
At the centre of a lot of these memes and trends has been scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.
Besides the bravado of our "Giant Slayer", he has also been seen as the "chaotic boyfriend" that many rugby fans love, and his now iconic flag swimming briefs, has gone from strength to strength since he was first captured wearing them.