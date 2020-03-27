WATCH: 'Staying home for the next three weeks is the only way to save lives' - Winde

Cape Town - Staying home, inside your home, for the next three weeks, is the only way to save lives. That is the stark message from Premier Alan Winde on Thursday afternoon in his last digital media conference before the 21-day lockdown began across the province and the country as a whole. Winde said: “I know what we are asking for is difficult, and it is scary, but we have overcome many, many challenges as a country. We can do it again, together.” “If we all do this, we will be able to go back to our lives again and start to rebuild our economy. If we do not, and the virus continues to spread, many people will die, and the lock-down may be extended. So now is the time. We can do this together. Let us be strong now for each other,” said Winde. Winde underlined that the lockdown means: “You will be required to stay in your home unless it is to go and buy groceries, go to the pharmacy or to seek medical attention.”

Winde said: “Law enforcement will make sure this law is upheld. You must respect this lockdown, otherwise you may end up in jail. Worse still, you may cause the virus to spread, or it may be spread to you.”

Winde will be meeting health officials on Friday morning to discuss the first coronavirus-related deaths in the country and the province.

Winde said in a statement a 28-year-old woman had been admitted to hospital on Thursday and received emergency healthcare. She and a 48-year-old woman, who had been in an intensive-care unit, passed away this morning – one at a private and the other at a public hospital.

Winde said: “Rendering services to victims of crime and violence is an essential service. The Western Cape Department of Social Development and civil society organisations will continue to provide these services through provision of shelters and psycho-social support.”

Winde said four shelters have been identified as Stage 1 shelters to admit at risk victims of crime and violence.

“Only referrals from a social worker with safety risk assessment and SAPS referral will be accepted. After the initial 14 days, clients will be transferred from a Stage 1 shelter to a Stage 2 shelter with the assistance of SAPS,” said Winde.

Winde said the Department of Health will assist with medical screening and medical needs of clients.

Winde said: “All social workers of funded social service organisations are to be on stand-by to provide psycho-social support services to victims of crime and violence. Psycho-social support at Thuthuzela Care Centres will continue.”

The Department of Social Development is currently feeding 4920 beneficiaries at 72 sites across the province on a daily basis.

[email protected]