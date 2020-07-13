WATCH: Storm uproots trees across the Cape metropole

CAPE TOWN, July 13 (ANA) - The second storm in a week which made landfall in the Western Cape on Sunday has caused chaos across the Cape metropole as gale-force winds uprooted trees and rains caused severe flooding.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said despite the heavy rain and flooding that occurred in informal settlements across the city, no evacuation to emergency shelters was required.

She said mopping-up operations are under way as officials from Disaster Risk Management alongside other City council departments assess the affected areas.

Powell said the informal settlements department will be providing residents with flood kits and the transport department is assisting in handing over sand and milling. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been requested to provide the affected residents with humanitarian relief.

Powell said roofs were also blown off homes in certain areas across the Cape Flats.