A tree uprooted in Austinville, Blackheath, Cape Town, as the result of a storm that caused damage across the City on July 12. It was the second storm to make landfall in the Cape within a week. Photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

WATCH: Storm uproots trees across the Cape metropole

By Robin-Lee Francke Time of article published 1h ago

CAPE TOWN, July 13 (ANA) - The second storm in a week which made landfall in the Western Cape on Sunday has caused chaos across the Cape metropole as gale-force winds uprooted trees and rains caused severe flooding. 

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said despite the heavy rain and flooding that occurred in informal settlements across the city, no evacuation to emergency shelters was required. 

She said mopping-up operations are under way as officials from Disaster Risk Management alongside other City council departments assess the affected areas. 

Powell said the informal settlements department will be providing residents with flood kits and the transport department is assisting in handing over sand and milling. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been requested to provide the affected residents with humanitarian relief. 

Powell said roofs were also blown off homes in certain areas across the Cape Flats. 

“Roofs were blown off in Manenberg, Heideveld and Lavender Hill, while numerous trees were uprooted, most notably in Tokai, where a house was partially damaged; and in Waterloo Village in Gardens, uprooted trees damaged vehicles,”  Powell said. 

These incidents are being seen to by the recreation and parks department. 

A massive tree lies uprooted in Frans Conradie Drive, Bellville, Cape Town, on Sunday, July 12, as the second storm within a week made landfall in the Cape. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)
Roughs seas at Three Anchor Bay.  Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Roads across the city were flooded by the torrential rains and are being attended to by the roads and stormwater department, she added. 

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said 19 areas across the city had reported uprooted trees across the roadway, including Somerset West, Newlands, Tokai, Kraaifontein, Blackheath, Bellville, Rondebosch and Parow. 

Strong winds also damaged a high school in the Strand area, damaging mobile classrooms. 

Nomzamo High School in Strand, outside Cape Town, is closed after gale-force winds destroyed five classrooms and toilet facilities during the second storm to make landfall in the Cape within a week. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

African News Agency (ANA)

