WATCH: Strandfontein homeless shelter described as a 'concentration camp'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - "We are forced here. It's like a concentration camp." This is how the Tracey van der Pool described the living conditions at the Strandfontein sports complex which is being used by the City of Cape Town as a homeless shelter for the duration of the Covid-19 national lockdown. The City provided an opportunity to visit the Strandfontein temporary shelter site where Mayoral Committee Members, JP Smith and Zahid Badroodien along with Mayor Dan Plato were in attendance. However, some of the responses of the homeless being accommodated at the site, showed that people unimpressed by their living conditions. "We haven't eaten the whole day," her daughter Nikita van der Pool added.

Tracey and her daughter Nikita are frustrated by the situation at the Strandfontein homeless shelter, claiming that they were forced to get on a bus and were taken to the sit.

"I can't do this. I've got kids outside here. Do you understand my point? How can they keep us here like dogs? We're sleeping on the f*cking floors," Tracey said.

"They haven't even given us toilet paper. Go to the toilets, there is no toilet paper, there is nothing," Nikita added.

[ WARNING : Video contains strong language]

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Homeless people at the Strandfontein temporary shelter claim that they were being forced to be there. Video:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

"I don't have to like this, I'm not an animal," a woman was recorded saying about live in the shelter.

"They pepper spray us, and it is not right," another added.

Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien attempted to interject and explain to the media that "that is not true" but before he could finish his point, he was cut off by another woman in the shelter.

"You weren't here," she argued. "You weren't here sir...You talking sh*t. From day one that we here, we worried about the coronavirus, not one single person was tested for coronavirus (sic). Not one, not one of us."

Badroodien said that while it is true that not a single person in the shelter was tested for the coronavirus, "we know that the testing for the coronavirus is it very specific requirements".

[ WARNING : Video contains strong language]

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Homeless people at the Strandfontein temporary shelter claim that they were being forced to be there. Video:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The mayor issued a statement after the visit as "I want to make this 100% clear to dispel all the misinformation that is going around".

"This site was set up under the instruction of the National Disaster Regulations published by the National Government. We have had to act quickly in terms of these regulations and under this unprecedented time, we have had to adapt our plans to keep up with the requirements expected of municipalities," Plato said.

He referred to the Covid-19 National Disaster regulations, which have been published ahead of the lockdown, which states:

11D. (1) For the period of the declaration of a lockdown, a person refusing to be evacuated from any place subject to lockdown, may be evacuated by an enforcement officer to a temporary shelter, if such action is necessary for the preservation of life.

(2) The State shall identify—

(a) temporary shelters that meet the necessary hygiene standards for homeless people; and

(b) temporary sites for quarantine and self-isolation that meet the necessary hygiene standards for people who cannot isolate or quarantine in their homes.

Homeless people are up in arms about their treatment at the Strandfontein sports complex which is being used by the City of Cape Town as a shelter. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Plato said that he attended the site to "inspect the various services" and to ensure that "our homeless community is well taken care of while at this facility".





"We are providing medical services, shelter, meals, ablution and shower facilities. When entering the site, our homeless community is screened by medical professionals and social workers so that we can respond appropriately to their medical and psychosocial needs," he said.





Plato also said that reason the City can't use other stadiums and community halls is because "these sites have already been identified for temporary hospitals, and isolation/quarantine facilities".

"These are necessary to ensure that we are prepared as the National Minister of Health, Dr Mkhize has warned, of the ‘calm before the devastating storm’. We will need these spaces as emergency hospital sites," he said.

The City of Cape Town identified a range of possible sites, and Plato said that the Strandfontein sports complex enabled the City to move quickly as it has a large perimeter fence, existing infrastructure with water and electricity available, and is big enough to accommodate 2 000 homeless persons on one site, making the delivery or of services for the homeless far more efficient.

"I want to call on those political opportunists now, please stop politicising a very serious situation. We are doing whatever we can to ensure that our services continue, that we provide shelter for those who need it, and we are doing it with little to no warning ahead of time. Municipalities across the country are in the same boat, and we are all doing our best to make this work," Plato said.

"Lastly, I want to make a call to our residents, NGOs and private business. If you can donate mattresses that would be greatly appreciated."

After the lockdown, all the temporary emergency accommodation sites, including the one here at Strandfontein, will be restored to their original function, he added.





Homeless man at the Strandfontein shelter trying to break down the fence, as they are frustrated for being on lockdown at this facility. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)