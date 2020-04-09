WATCH: Strandfontein homeless shelter described as a 'concentration camp'
Cape Town - "We are forced here. It's like a concentration camp."
This is how the Tracey van der Pool described the living conditions at the Strandfontein sports complex which is being used by the City of Cape Town as a homeless shelter for the duration of the Covid-19 national lockdown.
The City provided an opportunity to visit the Strandfontein temporary shelter site where Mayoral Committee Members, JP Smith and Zahid Badroodien along with Mayor Dan Plato were in attendance.
However, some of the responses of the homeless being accommodated at the site, showed that people unimpressed by their living conditions.
"We haven't eaten the whole day," her daughter Nikita van der Pool added.
Tracey and her daughter Nikita are frustrated by the situation at the Strandfontein homeless shelter, claiming that they were forced to get on a bus and were taken to the sit.
"I can't do this. I've got kids outside here. Do you understand my point? How can they keep us here like dogs? We're sleeping on the f*cking floors," Tracey said.
"They haven't even given us toilet paper. Go to the toilets, there is no toilet paper, there is nothing," Nikita added.
[WARNING: Video contains strong language]
"I don't have to like this, I'm not an animal," a woman was recorded saying about live in the shelter.
"They pepper spray us, and it is not right," another added.
Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien attempted to interject and explain to the media that "that is not true" but before he could finish his point, he was cut off by another woman in the shelter.
"You weren't here," she argued. "You weren't here sir...You talking sh*t. From day one that we here, we worried about the coronavirus, not one single person was tested for coronavirus (sic). Not one, not one of us."
Badroodien said that while it is true that not a single person in the shelter was tested for the coronavirus, "we know that the testing for the coronavirus is it very specific requirements".
[WARNING: Video contains strong language]
The mayor issued a statement after the visit as "I want to make this 100% clear to dispel all the misinformation that is going around".
"This site was set up under the instruction of the National Disaster Regulations published by the National Government. We have had to act quickly in terms of these regulations and under this unprecedented time, we have had to adapt our plans to keep up with the requirements expected of municipalities," Plato said.
He referred to the Covid-19 National Disaster regulations, which have been published ahead of the lockdown, which states:
11D. (1) For the period of the declaration of a lockdown, a person refusing to be evacuated from any place subject to lockdown, may be evacuated by an enforcement officer to a temporary shelter, if such action is necessary for the preservation of life.
(2) The State shall identify—
(a) temporary shelters that meet the necessary hygiene standards for homeless people; and
(b) temporary sites for quarantine and self-isolation that meet the necessary hygiene standards for people who cannot isolate or quarantine in their homes.