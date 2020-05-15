WATCH: Striking nurses say District Six hospital flouts Covid-19 health protocols
This came on Thursday, after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and, according to the protesters, staff were not informed by management.
Nurse Jacobus Ingo said the staff wanted the facility to be decontaminated. “We have asked management when they will be addressing it. He (the manager) said he will have to wait for his bosses. We also need proper protective equipment. We are downing tools and we are waiting for them to come with a solution,” he said.
Services at the facility were few, with pensioners forced to wait long hours for assistance.
The Provincial Health Department said it was beginning to see a pattern because it had discovered a number of positive cases at health facilities across the province. These included the Du Noon Community Health Centre (CHC), Matthew Goniwe, Retreat CHC, Valkenberg, and Dr Abdurahman CHC.
The department said in a statement: “The safety of our staff and clients is of utmost importance to Western Cape Government Health, which is why certain protocols are followed to ensure the facility can continue to render services.
"This may entail closing the facility for a short period, or adjusting the patient flow so the affected area can be decontaminated while service delivery continues.”
