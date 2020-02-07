Cape Town - It seems that University of the Western Cape (UWC) students have followed through on the promise to the university executive that they "are going to make sure that they hear us".
This comes after students clashed with campus security, and according to the university damaged campus property on Friday morning.
Classes were suspended for the week after students disrupted lectures on Monday, calling for clearance of debt for registration and more student accommodation.
Student Representative Council (SRC) president Sasha-Lee Douglas said clearance and registration for 2020 has been delayed by Student Credit Management's (SCM) insistence to refuse bulk clearance of students, and their refusal to use acknowledgement of debt "in an attempt to protect the financial interests of the institution".
"The SRC rejects the SCM process of clearance, which requires that students pay 30% of their debt, pay registration and enter into a monthly debit order agreement with the university in order for them to be cleared for registration," Douglas said.