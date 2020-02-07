WATCH: Students clash with campus security, SAPS at UWC









University of the Western Cape students clashed with campus security, and according to the university damaged property on Friday morning. Picture: Screengrab Cape Town - It seems that University of the Western Cape (UWC) students have followed through on the promise to the university executive that they "are going to make sure that they hear us". This comes after students clashed with campus security, and according to the university damaged campus property on Friday morning. Classes were suspended for the week after students disrupted lectures on Monday, calling for clearance of debt for registration and more student accommodation. Student Representative Council (SRC) president Sasha-Lee Douglas said clearance and registration for 2020 has been delayed by Student Credit Management's (SCM) insistence to refuse bulk clearance of students, and their refusal to use acknowledgement of debt "in an attempt to protect the financial interests of the institution". "The SRC rejects the SCM process of clearance, which requires that students pay 30% of their debt, pay registration and enter into a monthly debit order agreement with the university in order for them to be cleared for registration," Douglas said.

On Wednesday, she added: “There is no institution that is going to open while they are actively excluding the children of the poor and working class.

“We are going to make sure that they hear us. There is no student going to be left behind.”

Protests turned violent on Friday morning after students, campus security and SAPS clashed.

Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Vivienne Lawack, responded to Friday's protests stating that the university has been in constant communication with the SRC whose members form part of the registration and clearance committee.

"Bed spaces on campus are limited and unfortunately the University cannot accommodate all students. The University continuously secures additional bed spaces in private accommodation. This information was shared with the students. It is regrettable that disruptions continued irrespective of all the efforts that had been made.

"Placements for on campus accommodation, including assistance for placing students at private accommodation, will continue throughout the weekend. This includes the prioritisation of students who previously resided at the privately owned South Point residence," Lawack said.

"Escalating student protests today led to damage to property. SAPS intervened to protect the campus community. Despite this, staff registered students today and we commend their resilience.

Lawack added: "We thank parents, guardians and students who despite the disruptions, have continued to complete the registration process.

"Financial clearance will continue on Monday. The academic programme shall resume on Monday, 10 February 2020, as agreed with the SRC."