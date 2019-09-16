Prospective students, hoping to study through the NSFAS, have been urged to take advantage of the NSFAS 2020 application roadshows to apply for funding. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Prospective students, hoping to study through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), have been urged to take advantage of the NSFAS 2020 application roadshows to apply for funding. At Bonteheuwel High School, on Friday, Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister Buti Manamela and NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen encouraged pupils, who meet the requirements, to apply for funding before the closing date.

During the visit, Grade 10 to 12 pupils were assisted with applying for NSFAS funding online.

Randal said, to date: “NSFAS has received more than 42000 applications.

“On average, NSFAS has been receiving more than 3600 applications a day, with the number going as high as 5900 a day this week.”

Applications opened on September 1, with the closing date being November 30, at midnight.

Manamela said: “I would like to make this plea and urge all those applicants, who meet the NSFAS requirements, to apply for funding before the closing date.

“It is imperative that we take all necessary steps to bring government services to the people without any prejudice or discrimination”.

Manamela said the key message of these roadshows was that applicants must apply timeously.

“Prospective NSFAS beneficiaries need to complete and submit the application as soon as possible to ensure timeous consideration of their applications”.

The purpose of the roadshows was to reach out to pupils and youth who need funding but stay in areas where there is difficulty accessing application resources.

