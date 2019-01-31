To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cape Town - Violent clashes between residents from various informal settlements and police has marred the first City of Cape Town full council sitting of the year. Stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd who attempted to gain access to the Civic Centre in Cape Town's CBD.

Residents from Ses’khona in Phillipi East, Nkandla in Kraaifontein, Island in Khayelitsha, Qandu-qandu in Khayelitsha and KK Section in Khayelitsha were protesting over their living conditions and the lack of service delivery.

Service delivery Protesters were removed for protesting outside the civic centre during a council meeting. This woman was around the protestors when the first stun grenade went off and was knocked over as they ran. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency/ANA

“We want (mayor) Dan Plato to come outside and address us that’s why we are here. We want to tell him about our living conditions,” resident Ntombomzi Mafaya said.

Police form a cordon at the top of the stairs to the Cape Town Civic Centre to prevent service delivery protestors from gaining access to the building where a full sitting of the Cape Town City Council is happening. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency/ANA

Plato stepped out of the council meeting to address the residents.

The leader of the opposition in the City of Cape Town Council, Xolani Sotashe, speaks to the media outside the Cape Town Civic Centre. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency/ANA

The ANC's Xolani Sotashe explains to Mayor Dan Plato what he believes took place. Video: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

"I will come to all these areas and check up on areas and I will check on the issues. I don’t know the underlying issues in the community but there is extensive work being done and I will make sure I bring the relevant officials with me so that they can respond adequately to you," he told them.

He said the visit to the area would happen in the next few days.

