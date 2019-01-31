Cape Town - Violent clashes between residents from various informal settlements and police has marred the first City of Cape Town full council sitting of the year.
Stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd who attempted to gain access to the Civic Centre in Cape Town's CBD.
Residents from Ses’khona in Phillipi East, Nkandla in Kraaifontein, Island in Khayelitsha, Qandu-qandu in Khayelitsha and KK Section in Khayelitsha were protesting over their living conditions and the lack of service delivery.
“We want (mayor) Dan Plato to come outside and address us that’s why we are here. We want to tell him about our living conditions,” resident Ntombomzi Mafaya said.
Plato stepped out of the council meeting to address the residents.
"I will come to all these areas and check up on areas and I will check on the issues. I don’t know the underlying issues in the community but there is extensive work being done and I will make sure I bring the relevant officials with me so that they can respond adequately to you," he told them.
He said the visit to the area would happen in the next few days.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus