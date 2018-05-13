Cape Town - The D efense team in three-year-old Courtney Pieters murder trial has requested a two week delay to get a forensic pathology expert to analyse the State’s postmortem report.





Today was set to mark the first day of the trial but the case was quickly postponed to May, 28.





Defense advocate Morne Calitz said the main issue in dispute hovered over the postmortem report.









“There are two charges; and one the charges my client faces is the rape. The dispute goes to the rape which also carries the minimum sentence should he be found guilty of it,” he said.





Calitz informed Judge Pearl Mantame, who is presiding over the case, that the process of getting a pathologist has been initiated by SA Legal Aid.





“It is just for it to run its course to a level that I can then put pressure,” he said.





For a private pathologist to be hired the Department of Justice and Correctional Service must first approve.





State Prosecutor Esmeralda Cecil said the State did not object to the request for a postponement.









In court, Courtney’s family arrived with crowds of people who came to support them.









Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe said the people have had enough.





“We say that the State must get their act together. It’s been a year, you can’t say you couldn’t get a forensic pathologist to look at the report for a year?





“People are taking off days at work for this case, losing money which is used for travelling. We can’t afford to have postponements,” she said.





Pascoe also expressed her frustration with those who initially followed and supported the family at the funeral and bail application.





“Where's the hundreds of thousands of people who came to the funeral and bail hearings? How is the court supposed to take us seriously when they do not avail themselves now?” asked Pascoe.





At the weekend, Courtney’s family had an unveiling of her tombstone ceremony held at the Belhar Cemetery.





