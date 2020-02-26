Ten years ago, Princess Sophia and Frida Vesterberg established the Langa and Gugulethu-based Project Playground, which integrates disabled children with able-bodied children.
Project Playground provides programmes for children with severe physical and intellectual disabilities, which has led to the discussion of a potential partnership with the Artscape Theatre. The Artscape Theatre is known to be very inclusive towards persons with disabilities.
Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux said collaborating and being able to host the Project Playground youth group on their stages was important because children with disabilities needed to be included in all facets of society. It’s about mainstreaming persons with disabilities and this starts at a young age.
Princess Sophia said: “Disabled kids are often stigmatised in society and the main idea to include disabled kids in our projects came about when a father asked whether his disabled child could join Project Playground but she was not able to get there due to the physical and intellectual challenges. We soon realised that disabled kids were being excluded far too often.”