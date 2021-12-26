WATCH: Table Mountain and City Hall to be lit purple in honour of Desmond Tutu

Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced on Sunday that the City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and City Hall in purple in memory of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Hill-Lewis said that starting from 8pm on Sunday night and every night this week, the City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and City Hall in purple - the colour that is so synonymous with the Arch.

“As our city mourns the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Arch, we also want to celebrate the man who dedicated his life to making our country a more just, humane and peaceful place for all. “As people here and around the world see Cape Town’s famous mountain lit up in purple, we hope it helps to remember and honour Cape Town’s greatest resident and all that he stood for,” Hill-Lewis said. “I hope also that the image will be a reminder to the world of the great challenges South Africa has overcome, of the great people who helped us to overcome those challenges, and that by following in the Arch’s example, every one of us can also make a positive difference in the world.”

A banner of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu hangs on the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.



Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) pic.twitter.com/7rghoYf23J — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) December 26, 2021 The City has also made condolence books available for residents to sign outside St George’s Cathedral on the corner of Wale and Adderley Street, and at the Civic Centre. “Condolence books at all City Subcouncil offices will also be made available in the week, and I encourage all our residents to sign the books as tribute to the Arch. An online condolence book can also be found here,” Hill-Lewis said. A heartbroken Brent and Magnola Goliath paid their respects to the Arch outside the church, but were not keen on participating in interviews.

Rupaire Koopman broke down while speaking to the media as he said Tutu played an important role in the church. He was accompanied by his wife, Dolores. He further said the legacy which Tutu left behind should remain within generations to come. Marlene van den Berg described the arch as an example of how to live with love and forgiveness.

Kathy Watters said South Africans should aspire to carry the values of Tutu. "Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a legend… a real legend," said Bonita Laye. The City added that road closures will be in place on Wale and Adderley street around the cathedral, with further road closures in the immediate vicinity to confirmed.