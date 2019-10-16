WATCH: Taxi drivers' behaviour condemned after chaos erupts in Cape CBD









The City of Cape Town has condemned the behaviour of taxi drivers in the Central Business District on Tuesday night as "deplorable". Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has condemned the behaviour of taxi drivers in the Central Business District on Tuesday night as "deplorable". This comes after taxi drivers caused mayhem and went on the rampage and allegedly attacked buses and commuters. Police said traffic officers were executing warrants on the station deck when some taxi drivers became unruly. Law Enforcement and police were on the station deck at 5pm as scores of taxis blocked the roads in and out of the deck. Chaos erupted when the protesting taxi drivers went to the bus terminus and attacked an off-duty police officer, robbing him of his gun.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, said: “Police and traffic officers are on the scene at the station deck following the unrest that occurred.

“It is reported that traffic officers were executing warrants when the taxi drivers became unruly.

“A police officer was robbed of his firearm and assaulted. No arrests have been made so far and police remain on the scene.”

There was gridlock at the Cape Town Taxi Rank as taxis blocked Christiaan Barnard Street. It is alleged that the commotion stemmed from a warrant operation in which several taxi drivers were arrested. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town taxi rank was gridlocked. Pictures: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

STRANDED: People were forced off the buses on Tuesday evening. Picture: Daily Voice

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the actions of the taxi drivers "seem to be part of a new trend of violent reaction to the rule of law".

"The City of Cape Town cannot, and will not stand for the attempted bullying and intimidation.

"It is our understanding that taxi drivers were upset about a warrant operation that was taking place on Tuesday afternoon, where officers issued Section 72 notices for offenders to appear in court," Smith said.

"According to reports, their dissatisfaction stems from the fact that they are fined in the first place, as well as the fine amounts.

"For the record, the City enforces the National Road Traffic Act, which is legislation applicable to all road users country-wide," Smith said.

"The City doesn’t determine fine amounts – these are set by the Western Cape Government. Be that as it may, the actions of the group yesterday cannot be condoned."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The City of Cape Town has condemned the behaviour of taxi drivers in the Central Business District on Tuesday night as "deplorable". Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency