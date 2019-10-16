Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has condemned the behaviour of taxi drivers in the Central Business District on Tuesday night as "deplorable".
This comes after taxi drivers caused mayhem and went on the rampage and allegedly attacked buses and commuters.
Police said traffic officers were executing warrants on the station deck when some taxi drivers became unruly.
Law Enforcement and police were on the station deck at 5pm as scores of taxis blocked the roads in and out of the deck.
Chaos erupted when the protesting taxi drivers went to the bus terminus and attacked an off-duty police officer, robbing him of his gun.