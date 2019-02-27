The teacher and pupil from the Sans Souci slap video made their first court appearance on Wednesday, after both laid assault charges against the other. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - A suspended teacher and a grade 9 pupil from Sans Souci Girls High School made their first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, after they both laid assault charges against each other.



The 34-year-old teacher, a former journalist, Clarissa Venter arrived at the court wearing navy pants, a white shirt and brown shoes. The learner she allegedly assaulted was set to appear in a separate court in camera, as she is a minor.





The case has been postponed to April 18 for further investigations. Venter's attorney William Booth said he has requested the contents of the police docket, but "those may only be released as usual after the investigations has been completed."





Previous reports revealed that the legal team representing the Sans Souci learner have not only lodged a complaint with the Equality Court but also called on Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to probe the matter.





In a statement, the lawyers from The Chamber of Legal Students representing the learner say they have lodged a complaint with the Equality Court for the violation of the learner’s rights to equality.





“The chamber will be approaching the Minister of Basic Education to request her to launch an independent and impartial investigation into the events at the school as well as the role of the Western Cape Department of Education, which has stood by without making any attempt to protect the learner’s constitutional rights in the face of the breach by the school.”





A group of women picketing outside the Wynberg Magistrates court, in support of the teacher. @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/BOtZM7DkPf — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) February 27, 2019





The case comes after the video showing the teacher reprimanding the learner for not having the correct book and for having her cellphone out went viral on social media.



