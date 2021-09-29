WATCH: Tears flow at memorial service for Heinz Park Primary teacher killed in car park

Cape Town - There were emotional scenes at the Heinz Park Primary school in Philippi on Tuesday as teachers, learners and the community joined the family of 53-year-old maths teacher Thulani Manqoyi for a memorial service. Manqoyi, described as a loving and caring father, was shot and killed while sitting in his car on the school premises last Tuesday. The police said two suspects were still at large.

His brother, Monwabisi Manqoyi, said he was often the mediator in the family, a peacemaker and a leader. Monwabisi urged the police and the Department of Education to prioritise the case due to the way he was killed and the fact that it happened on the school premises. Colleagues and learners were overcome with emotions, crying as they passed on their condolences to the Manqoyi family.

The memorial service of Heinz Park Primary School teacher Thulani Manqoyi, who was shot and killed in Philippi last week. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Colleague Gavin Marks said Manqoyi was a creative person who was generous when sharing his ideas with other teachers. “Manqoyi always uplifted learners, and us as his colleagues.” One of the learners, Lindokuhle Vuko, 13, said Manqoyi was a mentor and a father-like figure to them.

“You would never see a learner sad around Mr Manqoyi. It was always fun in his classroom. He was always full of jokes,” she said. The memorial service of Heinz Park Primary School teacher Thulani Manqoyi, who was shot and killed in Philippi last week. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Lorraine Botha, the standing committee on education chairperson in the Western Cape Legislature, extended her condolences to the family, colleagues and learners. “Teachers are pillars of communities, and there is no doubt that Manqoyi leaves behind a legacy of upliftment to all who passed through his classroom,” said Botha.