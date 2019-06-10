The Clothing Bank, an acclaimed social entrepreneurship programme, suffered a huge loss when a fire broke out during at their Cape branch in Thornton. Picture: The Clothing Bank/Facebook

Cape Town - The Clothing Bank (TCB), an acclaimed social entrepreneurship programme, suffered a huge loss when a fire broke out during the early morning hours at their Cape Town branch in Thornton on Sunday, 26 May 2019. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries, however the fully stocked warehouse and admin offices were completely destroyed by the devastating fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

With over 400 women traders depending on the Cape Town branch for their livelihoods, TCB is in dire need to collect clothing merchandise for their beneficiaries. The programme is appealing to the public to donate any good quality second-hand clothing items to build up stock.

“We are deeply saddened by the fire but we are working hard to get up and running as soon as possible to limit the impact on our traders,” says Tracey Gilmore, Chief Operating Officer of TCB.

A new premise for the branch has been secured, which will be open from Monday, 03 June 2019, to receive stock. In the meantime, members of the public can drop off any donated clothing at selected Woolworths stores which include Waterford, Paarl, Blue Route, Cavendish and Bayside or at 31 Thor Circle in Thornton. An additional collection point has been set-up at Decorwoods, 42 Main Road in Bergvliet.

Arrangements can also be made by TCB to collect donated items – please email [email protected] for more details.

Founded in 2010, TCB provides opportunities for unemployed mothers to learn the skills required to become entrepreneurs by helping them set up their own trading businesses using clothing donated by South African retailers.

The programme currently supports 760 mothers across its five branches in Cape Town, Paarl, East London, Durban, and Johannesburg.