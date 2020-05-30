WATCH: This how Western Cape learners and staff will be screened when schools reopen on Monday

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department has released a video of the screening process involved when learners and staff will be returning to school on Monday. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer previously revealed on Friday that 32 schools within the Western Cape have been affected by Covid-19 cases, after she said that they received a number of media enquiries about cases of Covid-19 at schools in the province. "Whilst we understand that the public is entitled to be informed of developments in the province, we also have a duty to ensure that information given does not compromise the confidentiality of our staff or learners, and that individual schools are not stigmatised. Our staff is under enough stress without their individual schools being named in the media, which will also lead to further enquiries and added pressure," Schäfer said. Schäfer said that they have opted to provide the number of cases per district The MEC also explained the how each staff member and learner will be screened on arrival at school. Screening involves asking learners and staff a short list of questions about symptoms, as well as recording their temperature. Screening is not a process requiring specialist health officials. Schäfer said this is the similar process that is being followed by WCED officials at their offices, and provided a video of the screening process.

"The efficacy of the screening process was demonstrated this week, when a staff member arriving at one of our schools was identified as experiencing symptoms during the screening process and was thus not allowed to enter. The staff member has tested positive," she said.

Protocol for positive cases at schools

In cases where people have tested positive for Covid-19, and the MEC said that if the staff member or learner has already been inside the school, the areas where they were present are sanitised.

Other staff members or learners who have been in direct contact (e.g. a handshake or hug) will need to self-isolate for 14 days since their last contact.

"This does not necessarily require the closure of the entire school – in each case, an evaluation is made of the number of direct contacts and the areas where they were present.

"It is safe to say that we will all need to adapt to the 'new normal' as we return to school, with all these new procedures in place – both at schools and in WCED offices.

"While the infection rate in our communities continues to rise, it is to be expected that teachers will be amongst those infected. For the safety of all our teachers and learners, we want to reiterate the importance of applying the screening procedures every day, maintaining safe physical distances and practising the hygiene and safety protocols indicated by the department," Schäfer said.

"The best way to counter the spread of the virus is to follow consistent safety procedures to keep staff and learners safe. I would like to thank all our schools that have been working hard to prepare for the arrival of learners next week, and who are implementing these safety procedures."