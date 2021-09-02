WATCH: Three men arrested after high-speed chase, botched hijacking in Ottery
Cape Town - Three men were arrested on Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase after a vehicle was hijacked in Zeekoe Road in Grassy Park.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that the suspects, aged 17, 36 and 37, were arrested in Ottery after the high-speed chase.
“At about 9.20am, a woman was robbed at gunpoint by three unknown males, forcing her out her vehicle.
“The suspects jumped into the complainants vehicle and fled the scene in her Toyota Fortuner.
“The vehicle’s tracker was activated and a high-speed chase followed when members of the Flying Squad spotted the vehicle,” Swartbooi said.
“The driver ignored calls to stop and bumped into vehicles on the way as a result of the high-speed chase. The police members fired numerous gunshots at the hijacked vehicle.
“The vehicle was brought to a halt in Ottery. The suspect were found in possession of an imitation firearm,” he said.
Once charged, they are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of hijacking.