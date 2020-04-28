WATCH: TikToks, music videos are how Cape Town schools are uniting amid lockdown

Cape Town - While the country will be easing out of the Covid-19 national lockdown one level at a time, with many businesses starting back up, schools have yet to learn when classes will resume. Parents have taken on the role of the teacher throughout the lockdown, and some schools have used employed distance learning to ensure that pupil are staying on track with their studies. Despite the Covid-19 lockdown taking its toll on many learners, teachers and parents, it hasn't stopped many schools from rallying together to support and cheer for one another through social media. Either through music videos, TikToks or virtual exercise classes and lessons, pupils and teachers have showed their commitment to each other and the bonds that they have built. They have engaged in all these creative ways to show that while they may be apart, they are still united. Here are how some Cape Town schools have been cheering each other on and shown their support:

1. Wynberg Girls' High School

2. Parow High School

3. Sans Souci Girls' High School

4. President High School

5. Parklands College & Christopher Robin Pre-Primary

[If unable to play, click here]

6. Pinelands High School

7. Herschel Girls School

8. Camps Bay High School

9. The Settlers High School

10. Edgemead High School

11. St Cyprian's School

[If unable to play, click here]

12. DF Malan High School

13. Livingstone High School

14. Elkanah House

15. Reddam House Constantia

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has said that it is keenly aware of the anxiety and stress that many are experiencing during this challenging time of lockdown and in the uncertain months to come.

"We are all going to be faced with times of high stress and difficult choices," said Brian Schreuder, Head of Department.

"Whilst faced with all these challenges, we must never forget our own wellbeing and those we guide. In February 2020, the WCED entered into a new Employee Health and Wellness Programme contract (EHWP) with Metropolitan Health.

"The service provides for professional support for various issues, from family challenges, financial advice, relationships, medical advice and work-related challenges," Schreuder said.

"During Covid-19, these services have continued and have been adapted to guide us in managing our stress, anxiety and health during this period. I therefore encourage you to make use of these services, if required, please."

* More information can be accessed via the WCED’s EHWP web portal at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/employee-health-and-wellness-programme.