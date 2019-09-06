Winners, South Peninsula High School and the runner-ups Maitland High School and will now go on to represent the Western Cape as they compete in the National High Schools Quiz. Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency

Cape Town - The top two teams from the Cape Argus have been crowned, and will now go on to represent the Western Cape as they compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country. The finale of the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College was a clash of the titans as Maitland High School and South Peninsula High School were locked in an exhilarating battle. Ultimately it was last year's winners South Peninsula who defended their title to win the quiz for an unbelievable seventh time.

IIE’s Varsity College recently gifted both teams with their tablets that they will use to study for the National High School Quiz final taking place on September 19 in Johannesburg at the IIE’s Varsity College Sandton campus. The learners and their coaches all met on the Cape Town campus of the college to receive their prizes.

The quiz will be based on content published on IOL, which the learners will have access to through the 6 gigs of data loaded for them onto the tablets.

The winners of the National High School Quiz will walk away with the winning title, a trophy, R20 000 for their school and R5 000 for each team member and their teacher. The runner up team will win R10 000 for their school and R2 500 for each team member and coach.

The IIE’s Varsity College Cape Town Principal, Saleem Jackson was the Cape Argus quiz final said that what the world needs is people who can think critically, and who can problem solve, which is something that the quiz facilitates.

"From us, that is what we want, that is why we invest our time and our efforts. It's why we've become a part of such events. Not just to recruit students but we want to have a vested interest in each and every one of your lives.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, the world needs you to think and the IIE’s Varsity College is the place where we believe we can develop people and young minds," Jackson said.