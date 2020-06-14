WATCH: Tributes pour in for slain LBGTQ+ activist, choreographer Kirvan Fortuin

Cape Town - Tributes for renowned dancer and choreographer Kirvan Fortuin have continued to pour in since news of the 28-year-old’s death broke. Fortuin was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Fortuin’s death. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Macassar police after an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, where a 28-year-old man was stabbed and died due to his injuries on the way to hospital. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and is being processed according to the Child Justice Act.” Last year Fortuin hosted Africa’s first Vogue Festival and Cape Town’s first international Vogue Ball to observe World Aids Day in an attempt to help people living with HIV/Aids shake off the stigma surrounding the virus. Fortuin was also the founder of South Africa’s first ballroom house, House of Le Cap.

He was killed because he was unapologetically himself. pic.twitter.com/5unveIBnT3 — Letlhogonolo (@Mr_Mokgoroane) June 13, 2020

MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sports Anroux Marais said: “Kirvan was a true testament to how hard work and talent could open many paths to success. He was a rising star in South Africa, who had a promising road ahead of him. Sadly, we have been robbed of the opportunity to celebrate his future successes but we honour the amazing life of this young man.”

Fortuin was bestowed with a ministerial award at the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports Awards last year.

A close friend, Lindsey Louis, said Fortuin had made a huge impact, “I was trying to figure out how to deal with Kirvan's death. We were very close and to see the outpouring of grief and sympathy about his passing. We were constantly together and they called us the amigos.”

Another friend of Fortuin, Treyvone Moo said: “I remember them as fierce activists with a passion for their community. An engineer of the underground ball culture and Mother of House le Clap. Although we at times didn't see eye to eye, we agreed on one central thing: the preservation and protection of black, femme bodies are fundamental to the promotion of queer culture in Africa. Not only is this an extremely heavy loss to the community but to their family, the dance community and all of the children in the ballroom,” he said.

CEO of the Artscape theatre Marlene Le Roux said: "Kirvan was from Macassar and against all odds he has chosen to follow his dreams, working actively to enhance the lives of young people in Macassar. He was also an activist against homophobia. He will be deeply missed by me and the staff at Artscape. His passing is a true loss for the creative and arts industry in SA."

#RIPKirvanFortuin A fearless Queern has fallen. A brave soul, A pioneer, a talented choreographer and a fierce LGBTQ+ Activist 🏳️‍🌈.



Was stabbed to death. ... We are still far from being accepted for who we are, A LUTA CONTINUA!!! 💔 pic.twitter.com/1SiwG607YO — Roman_M 🥇 (@TheRealRoman_M) June 13, 2020

Fly high Angel,. I'm numb, speechless and shocked. RIP. We were talking about re- doing Kutheni last night and you wanted to be part of HATCHED, another artist first it was Sibo Hilary Gabada both brutally murdered and now you.we all can't breathe!!! Enough is enough. @Kirvan pic.twitter.com/WMaRpaBJuq — Mamela Nyamza (@mymamela) June 13, 2020

Category is:

Activist✊🏿



Category is:

Revolutionaries ✊🏽



Category is:

Metamorphosis; rising above an archaic oppressive society. ✊🏻



10s.

10s! I SAID 10s 👏🏽 across 👏🏽the 👏🏽board.

Kakakak! #RIPKirvanFortuin pic.twitter.com/7XYH9Lfhf1 — Llewellyn Lambert | Hospitality Hedonist (@LlewellynLamber) June 14, 2020

