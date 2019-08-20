File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - There has been an increase in shopping mall robberies around the Western Cape, the latest of which took place at Blue Route Mall in Tokai on Monday and involved five male suspects, police have confirmed. “A police officer was in the mall when he observed the incident and as he chased after the suspects, shots were fired,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

“He then stopped them in their tracks as they attempted to flee,” Rwexana said.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

A shopper said the jewellery store opposite Dis-Chem Pharmacy was robbed.

“According to the available information, five suspects, two armed, perpetrated the robbery at the shop,” said Rwexana.

The suspects allegedly live near Philippi.

Two male suspects, aged 24 and 28 were arrested and once they are charged, will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Shopping centre robberies are on the increase as another jewellery store has been raided by a gang. Video: Supplied

On August 12, Foschini, at Kenilworth Centre mall was robbed when suspects entered with guns and hammers, leaving cellphone boxes and shattered glass in their wake.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said the armed suspects held up the staff of the clothing store and left with jewellery and cellphones, fleeing in a silver Chevrolet SUV with false number plates.

On August 7, Van Deijl Jewellers in Tyger Valley Centre was hit by armed robbers, with Kamaldien Jewellers at Cavendish Square robbed on the same day.

Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Green Point was robbed just seven days before, on July 31, with the four armed suspects allegedly walking away with goods worth millions of rand.

Mitchells Plain community activist Rozario Brown said that more security guards should be deployed at malls in the city to ensure the safety of shoppers.

“There need to be more security guards and visibility of guards in malls, because sometimes we even have to look for these guys when we need help,” he said.

“If the people can hold up shops and steal, what will stop them from harming people who are shopping in the mall with their families?”

According to Gavin Jones, coastal asset manager of retail at Growthpoint Properties, which manages 11 shopping centres in the Western Cape, more robberies have taken place in the province this year than last.

“We see a lot of robberies in cellphone and electronic shops, with quite a few taking place in jewellery shops recently,” he said.

“All our malls are under CCTV surveillance and we’ve increased the number of security guards at specific malls that are frequently targeted.”

Jones said that at each entry point, there were also cameras that checked and scanned the number plates of possible stolen vehicles.

[email protected]