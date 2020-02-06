WATCH: Two people injured after Somerset Mall's roof collapses again









Picture: ‎Lyal Mac/Facebook Cape Town - The roof at Somerset Mall collapsed on Thursday morning, for the second time in less than two years. According to paramedics two people inside the mall were injured in the incident. Wiedaad Adams, Somerset Mall's marketing manager, confirmed that a part of the ceiling bulkhead collapsed on Thursday morning. "There is no structural damage to any section of the centre’s roof. The relevant consultants and professional team were called immediately and this area has been cordoned off and cleaning has commenced," Adams said. "Determining the cause of this incident is our number one priority. Engineers and our professional ceiling consultants are busy with urgent investigations to determine the cause of this partial ceiling collapse." City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they were on the scene just after 9am.

"At about 09:20, the City's Fire and Rescue Services received an emergency call of a roof collapse at Somerset West Mall near to entrance 1. Fire crews were quickly on the scene and found a section of the ceiling, approximately 50 metres, that has collapsed.

"One adult male and female sustained injuries and was treated on scene by ER24 personal. The area was cordoned off and handed over to the Somerset West Mall management team."

While ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring had initially said that no shoppers were injured, he later confirmed that two people were injured at Somerset Mall following structural collapse.

"ER24 paramedics, Western Cape EMS, Rescue and Fire Services, arrived on the scene and found that several ceiling panels and poles had collapsed to the floor. Several shoppers were found nearby," Meiring said.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Adams also addressed concerns about this being another roof collapse following an incident in 2018.

"A similar incident occurred on 5 August 2018 after which a full audit and due diligence was conducted of the affected area including the surrounding mall ceiling and bulkhead structures. As advised by our consultants, remedial action was taken at the time with no further concerns being identified," Adams said.

"Urgent investigations are underway as to why this has reoccurred. We would like to assure our customers that the safety and security of all shoppers and tenants is of paramount importance.

"The affected area of the mall has been cordoned off until further notice however the rest of the mall is operating and trading as normal."

