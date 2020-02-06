Cape Town - The roof at Somerset Mall collapsed on Thursday morning, for the second time in less than two years. According to paramedics two people inside the mall were injured in the incident.
Wiedaad Adams, Somerset Mall's marketing manager, confirmed that a part of the ceiling bulkhead collapsed on Thursday morning.
"There is no structural damage to any section of the centre’s roof. The relevant consultants and professional team were called immediately and this area has been cordoned off and cleaning has commenced," Adams said.
"Determining the cause of this incident is our number one priority. Engineers and our professional ceiling consultants are busy with urgent investigations to determine the cause of this partial ceiling collapse."
City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they were on the scene just after 9am.