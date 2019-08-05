Two suspects were taken in for questioning in connection with the murder and attempted murder of three family members in Longmead Road. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Two suspects were taken in for questioning in connection with the murder and attempted murder of three family members in Longmead Road, Delft. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said according to information the incident occurred just before 10pm on Saturday. “When the police got to the address, they found a girl of 4, a woman aged 37, and a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds.”

She said the victims were transported to a medical facility. “The man later died in hospital. And the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, with no arrests so far,” Rwexana said.

The Delft community is shocked by the shooting in which Clide Diamond died, and his wife Berenice Diamond and their 4-year-old daughter Britney were wounded.

Fredricks Lucas, 72, who stayed in the same yard as the Diamond family, said he was watching a movie when he heard gunshots.

“When I came out of my house. I saw and heard people running in fear,” Lucas said.

He said he was confused, but he wanted to see what was happening. “I still cannot believe my eyes, how can one kill innocent people who never did wrong to anyone?”

His wife Linda Lucas, 53, said the Diamond family were renting her house. “They were a happy family, and they were very nice.”

A tearful Linda said the community was left with many questions. “How could this happen to them?”

Linda said the incident took place while she was at work. “When I came home on Saturday, I couldn’t come through my house. The area was full of people, and there were police officers on the scene,” she said.

“I tried to make my way inside and came in to the tragic and horrific scene. I live in fear, because we do not know if they (the perpetrators) will come back,” Linda said.

The pair said they didn’t think it was a gang-related shooting. “The Diamond family were never involved with gangs. They were always together as a happy couple,” Linda said.

