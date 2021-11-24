WATCH: UCT launches 'Future Graduate' T-shirt at Joe Slovo Technical High School

Cape Town - UCT introduced its 2030 vision and “Graduate of The Future” T-shirts at the Joe Slovo Engineering High School in Khayelitsha. As part of the programme, UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng addressed learners and introduced UCT’s 2030 vision.

UCT staff member Dr Malibongwe Manono, who is a senior chemical engineer at the Engineering & Built Environment Faculty also addressed the event. He said that the choice of the school is significant in UCT’s transformation journey, as it drives home the messaging that UCT is open to all learners from all background. Dr Manono, a former learner at the school, said it was a great honour to have had the vice-chancellor ask that they visit his school for the launch.

"I think it very symbolic and the relevance for me is that UCT's 2030 vision is to unleash human potential for social justice. The significance of going to the previously disadvantaged reveals that you can have those who have come from disadvantaged backgrounds doing great things in great universities around the continent and the world and make an impact. "It was emotional seeing students wearing the maroon and gold uniform which I once was in and seeing the laboratories I once attended. The school has always been equipped with technical resources. Perhaps the one shortcoming was the lack of motivation based on where the school is situated. However, resources were sufficient." Onelwa Kutshwana, a learner at the school who hopes to study medicine at UCT, said the event was significant to her because it motivated her to become a success in life.