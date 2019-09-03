More than 200 UCT students gathered to pay tribute to the late Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and University of the Western Cape have gathered on their own respective campuses and been showing they're solidarity as they mourn the loss of UCT student Uyinene "Nene" Mrwetyana. Many students were left shocked to their core on Monday after chilling evidence emerged in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court about the brutal murder of Nene inside the Clareinch Post Office.

A 42-year-old Post Office worker was arrested on Friday and faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice. He appeared on Monday before Magistrate Goolam Bawa.

The court heard that the accused confessed to the murder and led police to where her body was dumped. Bawa ordered that the accused's name and photograph not be published.

University students have since gathered to host vigils in honour of Nene.

University of Cape Town

In a statement released on Monday, UCT's Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and its executive sent their condolences to the family of Mrwetyana who had "endured unimaginable suffering, pain and anxiety for the past week".

"The fact that a young female student has died in this horrific manner is devastating, and it has shocked us to our core. It is incomprehensible that a young life, with so much potential, has been stolen from her family and our community. It is even more distressing that this horrible incident is one of many where women – young and old, and even girls – are ripped from our communities in such a violent manner," said Phakeng.

More than 200 UCT students gather in front of the Sarah Baartman Hall on Monday evening to pay tribute to Mrwetyana.

The students of UCT had a gathering showing that they're against women and child abuse. Picture: Lalinka Mahote/ African News Agency (ANA)

Uyinene Mrwetyana's close friends paying a tribute to her during a night vigil at UCT. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Stellenbosch University

Simultaneously, Stellenbosch University had a vigil for Mrwetyana and all survivors of gender-based violence.

The University's Dr Choice Makhetha, Senior Director of Student Affairs, released a statement addressing the death of Nene and while also touching on the country's femicide.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the women affected by these violent incidents and especially with the UCT community. We mourn with you and I couldn’t have put it better than Carli van Wyk, our outgoing Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Chairperson: 'Today our hearts are crying and bleeding for the life loss of our South African sister Uyinene. Our hearts are crying and bleeding for all our sisters, daughters...'"

University of the Western Cape

UWC students at accommodation provider, South Point, in Bellville held their own vigil to honour Mrwetyana.

UWC is also mourning the loss of 19-year-old Jesse Hess who was killed on Friday.

On Monday, police were still searching for the killers of youth leader Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, who were killed in their Victoria Street, Parow flat on Friday.

The girl was found dead on her bed, while grandfather Chris was found tied up and gagged in the toilet. It is alleged that Jesse was raped before she was killed.

On Wednesday, the University will be hosting a memorial on campus for Hess.