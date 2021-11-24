WATCH: UCT vice-chancellor surprises students with a KitKat while they study for exams

Cape Town – University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been doing her small part to boost student morale as they study hard for their exams. The vice-chancellor surprised the students last week, and it was one of the most recent videos which has gone viral.

Phakeng said that she had visited the UCT library at 10pm last Thursday to surprise the students with a chocolate, and shared the videos of how they reacted. “I popped into the library last night at around 10pm to deliver KitKats to students who were hard at work studying. Check the different reactions of the students,“ Phakeng said, after posting the video of her surprise visit on social media. In the video, a second-year student was so caught of guard by the gesture and when realisation hit of the identity of the person who had gifted him with the treat, and immediately stood up to give the vice-chancellor a hug.

He couldn’t resist the opportunity to also grab a selfie, but the person who was recording the surprise on the vice-chancellor’s behalf, opted to take a picture instead. The full exchange can be seen below: I popped into the library last night at around 10pm to deliver @kitkatsa to students who were hard at work studying. Check the reaction of these 3 students. The second one is just special! I love @UCT_news academics, support staff & students - diverse, gifted & super amazing! pic.twitter.com/J1ynwLJxiL — Mamokgethi Phakeng🏳️‍🌈 (@FabAcademic) November 18, 2021 Another student asked her about students studying at the Kramer Law Building, and Phakeng explained that she had been there earlier in the week.

"I was at Kramer on Tuesday and I gave students who were studying in the Law Library Kitkats. I also walked around the building giving those who were occupying other study spaces in the building.“ I was at Kramer on Tuesday and I gave students who were studying in the Law Library Kitkats. I also walked around the building giving those who were occupying other study spaces in the building. Where were you kante? Check the video below pic.twitter.com/pQ6pDRJnFA — Mamokgethi Phakeng🏳️‍🌈 (@FabAcademic) November 18, 2021 She had also shared another video of her hunting down “her official stan” who she wanted to gift a exam-snack pack, and take a picture. She was also eager to get an answer to why he kept using her pictures as memes. He posted a playful response after their meeting.