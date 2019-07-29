UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and student recruitment manager Gcinumzi Haduse address prospective applicants in Langa. Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town - UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng took her student recruitment team to Langa in search of prospective applicants for their 2020 admissions. Phakeng said their aim was to address and encourage prospective students and their parents to apply and even help them in their applications, “as we near the closing date for online application, which is Wednesday”.

“It’s important for our communities to know that UCT belongs to them, and therefore, they must take care of their university, and the university must take care of them as well.”

She said their students came from these communities. “We have to know the communities our students come from and these communities have to know us. We must help and interact with them,” Phakeng said.

Yanga Mbelu, 19, from Langa said her dream was to do tourism management and she was hopeful her application would be considered.

Another community member, Omega Dube, who wants to do information technology, was advised by the UCT’s recruitment team to apply at a college as her recruitment points did not meet the UCT’s admission criteria.

According to the university, all undergraduate programmes will be accepting applications for admission until July 31 and applicants who need financial assistance must submit their applications on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) online application system. Applications close on November 30.

“Postgraduate programmes containing coursework mostly close on October 31, with the exception of a few programmes and faculties which start to close from May onwards.”

Phakeng also honoured the anniversary of the death of Professor Bongani Mayosi, former dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

She said while it was tragic that other members of the UCT community had also passed on and were sorely missed, “the loss of Professor Mayosi has left a wound that’s still healing. I believe this is true not only for myself but for his family, students, friends and colleagues, here at UCT and in the global medical community”.

“I’d like to honour the anniversary of Professor Mayosi’s passing by reflecting on the effect he had on us, and by recognising that we still have significant recovery work ahead of us. For instance, we need to be more forgiving of one another and of ourselves,” Phakeng said.

“I believe the best memorial we can raise to him is to allow his inspiration and example to become a living part of us. In his eyes, students were future leaders.”

