WATCH: Underground fuel leak at Astron Energy causes road closures in Cape Town

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue services are on the scene at Astron Energy in Milnerton due to an underground fuel leak.

Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said that Cape Town Fire Services, as well as Astron Energy Fire Services, were on scene trying to locate exact location of the leak.

“Due to reports of an underground fuel leak at Astron Energy, we have a number of road closures in the area. Roads have been closed at Koeberg and Plattekloof, Tanzanite and Ruby Boulevard that is at at the circle, and Plattekloof west bound closed at N7.

“We have all emergency services on scene,” he said.

Coleman updated to say that N7 Northbound link onto Plattekloof, and Plattekloof West bound at N7 has been reopened.