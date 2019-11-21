Several agencies, including SANParks’ Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), Western Cape Disaster Management, the SANDF, Working on Fire, the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association and additional resources and training by the US 109th Air Wing Guard officials, are coming together this summer season as the 2019/20 wildfire season kicks off.
To showcase some of the resources available, on Wednesday at Newlands Forest helipad the teams highlighted the interaction between ground and aerial firefighting teams and demonstrated how an integrated response was needed when dealing with a wildfire, especially in its initial stages.
Virginia Blaser, consul general at the US Consulate, said they were grateful to the US military and New York National Guard who had the vision and volunteered to be a part of the programme.
Blaser said they volunteered to not only teach their skills and share their best practices, but to learn from amazing South African firefighters and crews.