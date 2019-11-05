Luyanda Botha accused of raping and murdering UCT student Uyinene 'Nene' Mrwetyana has abandoned his bail application. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Cape Town - Luyanda Botha has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to a murder charge, the State announced on Tuesday. The Post Office worker is accused of raping and murdering UCT student Uyinene 'Nene' Mrwetyana at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont in August. His legal team has confirmed that he will no longer be seeking bail.

Botha, who is represented by John Solomons, appeared before magistrate Goolam Bawa at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) heavyweight Rodney de Kock will lead the State's case.

The court was packed to capacity with students wanting to have a peek at the accused. But they were denied the opportunity when he emerged from the holding cells wearing a hooded jacket . Once in the dock, he removed the hoodie, allowing onlookers to catch a rear side view of his face.

Before proceedings commenced Bawa announced that since the investigation and the identity parade have been concluded the restriction on identifying the suspect by name is lifted.

De Kock said: "All documents relating to the investigation has been handed to the defence. A complete docket off all evidence as well as the post mortem report have also been handed to the defence.

"The defence needs to consult with his client and take appropriate instructions. The matter is postponed till Thursday to hand over the indictment to the defence and referral to the Western Cape High."