WATCH: Victim in Stellenbosch University pee incident is 'going through a lot'

Cape Town - Before video footage on the alleged racist incident at Stellenbosch University (SU) went viral on social media, the perpetrator was filmed apologising to the victim and fellow students at a residence meeting. Protests erupted at the university on Monday after footage taken by the victim – showing a white student urinating in his dorm room – was widely shared on social media, which immediately sparked outrage.

The alleged perpetrator has been suspended, pending a formal disciplinary hearing. The Huis Marais residence management was made aware of the incident during the day on Sunday, thereafter it was reported for urgent investigation. During an urgent house meeting on Sunday, the perpetrator apologised for the incident.

“I just want to apologise to him and, in general, for my behaviour. I know what happened was wrong and I just want to apologise again. Sorry guys,” said the perpetrator. The perpetrator student has since been removed and is no longer residing at Huis Marais residence. Student affairs senior director Dr Choice Makhetha said: “The student affected is clearly still in shock, after his very upsetting and painful ordeal.

“He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required, to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident.” Father of the victim, Mkhuseli Kaduka said: “This is so disappointing because I thought we have moved on as a nation and this behaviour needs to be condemned at all costs.” Kaduka said his son’s phone has been switched off for now, as it was too overwhelming.

His son later responded saying he would not comment much at the moment, as he was still going through a lot. When asked about the apology seen in the above video, the victim said: “It was a mere apology.” SU vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said the university is appalled by this type of behaviour, adding that such conduct would not be tolerated at the university.

“We acted swiftly and decisively to uphold our commitment to culture inclusivity. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable. No student has the right to diminish another student’s human dignity or rights in this way,” said De Villiers. Queen Majikijela, South African Students' Congress (Sasco) spokesperson at the university, said that suspension was not enough and that the perpetrator should be expelled. “Racism within the Stellenbosch University is something that has been going on constantly. We are fed up. We are tired ... What we want from the university is to expel this boy. Him being merely suspended does not make a difference.