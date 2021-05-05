WATCH: Viral video of driver dragging trolley as Cape traffic cops watch on ‘is old’

Cape Town - A video of a motorist dragging a shopping trolley next to his car as he passes seemingly oblivious traffic cops in Cape Town has gone viral.

However, the City of Cape Town says the video which has been shared on social media platforms is old.

It shows the driver of a Ford Fiesta pulling the trolley along while driving on a busy road.

And he passes the traffic officers busy with a roadblock who just watch him.

The City’s traffic spokeswoman Maxine Bezuidenhout says the video is not recent as the traffic officers’ car is a 1996 Toyota Camry which the department no longer uses.

“The video is old because the City stopped using those cars a long time ago.

“And the traffic officers didn’t react because they knew the car belonged to a security company which was contracted by a retail store to move the trolleys for them.

“This is definitely not new; if people say it is, they are lying.”

The 16-second video starts with the Ford Fiesta with hazards on with the trolley in tow.

A motorist driving behind makes the video and says: “These are the kind of things you see in Retreat, right past a traffic cop and they don’t even care.

“The cart is roadworthy,” he says laughing.

A traffic car is parked on an island in the middle of the road and two cops are busy pulling over cars.

As the trolley comes past a female traffic officer watches it go without trying to stop the motorist.

The video ends when the man recording makes a right turn.

[email protected]

Daily Voice