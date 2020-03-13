WATCH: Viral video of kids singing Barney song with a prison twist sparks outcry

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - A video of little children singing the 'I love you' Barney song with sabela (prison gang language) mixed in has gone viral on social media, but not because South Africans liked it. In the 22-second video which was posted on Facebook earlier last month before surfacing on Twitter this week, excited children can be seen in a packed bus and a woman who appears to be a teacher, dressed in a black T-shirt with the school’s name on it, asks the children: “If we sing, then we're going to listen to each other, correct?” To which the kids respond: “Yes ma'am.” She then does a countdown and the entire bus erupts in song, singing to the tune of a Barney the Dinosaur song: “I love you. You love me. We’re a happy family, with a mes (knife) and a gun and a sakkie (packet of) bubblegum, hosh pagamisa for everyone.” Pagamisa is a Xhosa word meaning “raise your hands” and is commonly used in sabela.

On social media, people have not taken kindly to the video - which has over 15 000 views on Twitter.

Tasneem Shaboodien said: “Thinking about the impact that this will have on these kids... Like who here can say they don't remember songs from their childhood. Maybe a few yes but majority remember their childhood songs and rhymes.”

Kenny Robertson: “Why are they teaching the kids that, wow, and some people even think its funny.”

@LanceRushin: “Literally everything wrong with our society in one video. Don't complain about gang-ridden communities when this is what "TEACHERS" are teaching kids. Sad.”

Charlene Ganesh: “Did I just hear right. These are kids. This is wrong!”

The kids in the video are learners from a primary school in Bethelsdorp, near Port Elizabeth. The school released a statement on their Facebook page claiming that the teacher did not know the words to the song.

“Earlier this week a video surfaced on social media about a teacher telling children on a bus to sing a song. This video went viral. Unfortunately we do not see what happened after this video,” the statement said.

“The teacher was shocked by the words of this 'song', which she did not teach them, and she told them to refrain from singing these words ever again. Please make people aware of the real facts behind this viral video, so that we can use this experience to create awareness of things our children can pick up from unlikely sources.

“Our children can learn bad language from us, from family members and friends, because their minds are like sponges. Let us set a good example for the next generation, in words and deeds, so that they can turn out as progressive adults one day, instead of social rejects.”

Dr Jerome Joorst, a lecturer in the Department of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University, weighed in on the matter saying that in his opinion the problem with social media is that it doesn't give the full context.

“You have nothing else to work on except from what was shown in the video. In order to respond, one has to contextualise. For example I have no idea what happened before or after the video.

“The shortcomings of knee jerk reactions often does not help in our nation building projects. We got to be social media educated with the way we interpret things. Let's be cautious with which lenses we use to interpret situations because we don't have enough information. Don't jump to conclusions.

“It works contradictory to nation building projects. I have to introduce the what-if scenario. What-if the teacher was being completely insensitive? If that is the case, it raises questions on the teachers pedagogy, what are the implications for education and for the country’s nation-building process,” Joorst said.

“We can't assume that this is stereotyping but if it is, if this is about not considering the coloured community or taking into consideration of gangsterism and its effect on coloured communities, then it is disappointing because the stats shows in 2018, 20 000 people died due to gang-related incidents, and last year, in the first six months on the Cape Flats alone, over 1000 people died.”

Joorst added that “responsible education and not over simplifying deeply complex things” is important when knowing how to address conversations surrounding stereotypes.

* Additional reporting by Shakirah Thebus, and Robin-Lee Francke