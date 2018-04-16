Ward councillor Gerry Gordon promised not to leave the scene of the protest until she had spoken to Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Protests flared up again in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg on Tuesday.

It appeared to be a continuation of a housing delivery protest that started on Monday night, where residents set alight debris, obstructing traffic on Prince George Drive in the Capricorn area.

A vehicle was also set alight, and a Pick n Pay liquor store was looted.

The protest is linked to vacant land which residents want to occupy. Residents of Vrygrond claim they own the land.

The police maintained a strong presence in the area as protesters continued to burn tyres and other debris.

“We are struggling. We use our Sassa money to pay our rent and we still need to buy food. We can’t cope,” resident Deborah Brant said.

Brant is a backyard dweller and lives in a shack with her four children.

“I’ve been living here for 20 years and I have been asking for a house for a long time,” she said.

The residents demanded that the area's ward councillor Gerry Gordon address them.

Gordon eventually arrived later on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am not sure about the logistics surrounding the piece of land. But I am aware that there is a court case regarding that land,” Gordon said.

She told them she would make contact with mayor Patricia de Lille. She vowed not to leave the area until she had spoken to the mayor.

Residents later grew restless and accused Gordon of lying to the media.

This is a developing story.

Cape Argus