Mother of Uyinene Mrwetyana Nomangwane Mrwetyana in the court on Friday when the man accused of the UCT student's murder was handed three life sentences. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - It was a very emotional day for the Mrwetyana family on Friday after the man responsible for the death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was convicted. The family of Uyinene sat unmoved as the sentence was handed down but were very emotional as they left the Western Cape High Court.

The 19-year-old's uncle Vuyani Mrwetyana said: "We do want to declare that with this kind of judgment, this is in fact a pocket of excellence on the part of the criminal justice system.

“We are still in mourning. This judgment will not bring Uyinene back but we do appreciate it,” he said.

"We really do want to credit the sterling work displayed by the investigating team. In cases of this nature it has become en vogue in South Africa for them to take a very long period but...because of the passion and commitment they were able to conclude this within two months, so we give credit to the investigating team," Vuyani said.