WATCH: Weekend fires in Bellville, Langa claim three lives

Cape Town – Three people died at the weekend in fire-related incidents in Bellville. A woman, 19, died and a man sustained burn injuries on Saturday while two men died in the early hours of on Sunday. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire crew received an emergency call at 7.40am of an informal structure on fire jnear the Tienie Meyer Bypass. The crew members were quickly on scene and found a man with third-degree burn wounds. They also found the body of a woman in the structure.

Carelse said the man was treated and transported to Tygerberg Hospital and the fire was extinguished after 8am.

Yesterday Carelse said the fire crew also responded just after 2am to an informal structure fire in Armada Street, where people were reported to be inside.

“Bellville’s fire crew were dispatched and found the structure completely destroyed upon arrival. Firefighters searched through the debris and found the bodies of two men.

“They had both sustained fatal burn wounds,” he said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Bellville police were investigating two inquest cases after two young men were found dead in a wendy house at Armada Street yesterday.

In a second incident the body of a woman, 19, was found in the shack in Tienie Meyer road on Saturday. He said in both incidents the cause of the fire was still unknown.

This is what started the fire, according to reports on scene @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/4jnOfDqW9R — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) October 10, 2020

Cape Argus