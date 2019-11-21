One of Cape Town's oldest pubs, Fireman’s Arms, was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - One of Cape Town's oldest pubs, Fireman’s Arms, was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Established in 1864, the De Waterkant pub is not only a favourite among Cape residents but it also houses historic fire helmets and fire brigade memorabilia.

City Fire Service and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, said that they received the emergency call "to a building alight at 02:51 this morning".

"Two fire engines, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff were on scene. The fire was extinguished at 04:24.

The entire outside serving area, consisting of tables and chairs was destroyed," Carlese said. 

"The exterior of the building was only slightly damaged by the fire. The cause is undetermined and no injuries were reported."
One of Cape Town's oldest pubs, Fireman’s Arms, was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning. Video: Dean Ryan

A look from the scene after the fire was extinguished:

The Fireman’s Arms burned down early hours of morning. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
The pub, located in De Waterkant burnt in the early hours of this morning, and the exterior damage was extensive. Video: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency

