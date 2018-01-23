Judith Arnolds, 48, from Wellington has obtained two PhDs in 10 years - one in botany and and another in ecotoxicology. She is a scientist based at Kirstenbosch Gardens. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Even though she was married, failed her first year and studied part-time, it hasn’t stopped a Wellington mother of two obtaining two doctorates, and she is even comtemplating a third.

Judith Arnolds, 48, has just obtained her second PhD in ecotoxicology (the effects of toxic chemicals on biological organisms) from CPUT, after receiving her first one in 2011 in botany from North-West University.

Arnolds said even though she failed her first year, she kept on pursuing her dreams of obtaining her PhD.

“My biology teacher ignited my passion for this field. I worked as a lab assistant for a year. I then decided to give studying another shot and was accepted to study Botany at North-West University.

“I believe that one should never give up no matter how many times you fail,” she said.

“Everything I did was on a part-time basis as I was already married and working while in pursuit of my second PhD. It’s not easy but I have the passion.

“I wake up every morning at 3.45am to travel from Wellington by train to get to work on time. When I get home I still need to study and feed my family. But I won’t stop any time soon,” she said.

Arnolds is a scientist in climate change and bio adaptation at the South African National Biodiversity Institute at Kirstenbosch Gardens, a job she’s done for 21 years, and is working on a study to show how water can be cleaned with invasive plants.

“We did a lab study and created a pollution event. In the Diep River we found a lot of agricultural activities, sewage works and other contaminates.

“We tested to see if an invasive plant such as coontail would be able to bio-accumulate a cocktail of metals we put together, such as aluminium, iron, copper and magnesium.

“It did in fact accumulate the metals from the cocktail. This leads me to the conclusion that not all invasive plants are harmful.

“In fact invasive plants such as the coontail should be welcomed for the cleaning of water in rivers . All you need to do is burn the plant once the metals are extracted from the water,” she said.

Arnolds has already written five scientific articles. Her latest is set to be published on the Fresenius Environmental Bulletin next month.

