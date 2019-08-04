A section of the crowd who attended the provincial government’s inaugural First Thursday event yesterday, held in the concourse of the 7 Wale Street building. The Western Cape government will be hosting First Thursday events with different themes and business collaborations every month. Picture: Mwangi Githahu/CapeArgus

Cape Town - Thursday saw the launch of Premier Alan Winde’s “First Thursday” initiative. For the first time, members of the public had the chance to talk to the provincial cabinet face to face about whatever issues they have regarding provincial government services.

Unfortunately, the premier himself was unable to attend following the death of his father earlier in the day.

Each person attending the function, which was held in the concourse of the 7 Wale Street building, picked a number and then queued up for the opportunity to talk to MECs and heads of department who were covering for three of the MECs who could not attend as they were on official duties elsewhere.

As well as the provincial government departments, other bodies represented included the Western Cape Liquor Authority, the Red Tape Reduction Unit and the Office of the Consumer Protector.

Ahead of the launch, Winde said: “We want to connect with the people who live here.

“Members of my cabinet will be available to talk to the public about any issues or ideas that they have, in a relaxed environment.”

Thursday’s event was also an occasion for people to network and shop for goods made by Cape Town entrepreneurs. There were food trucks and food vendors, and music was provided by DJ Portia Luma.

First Thursday will be hosted with different themes and businesses every month.

