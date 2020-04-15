WATCH: Western Cape has 676 Covid-19 cases, 192 recoveries and 7 deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 676 in the Western Cape province, Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo announced on Wednesday night. There are currently 37 Covid-19 positive people being treated in hospitals in the province, with 18 of these in intensive care. Mitchells Plain testing and triage centre: Winde and Mbombo opened a new testing and triage centre at the Mitchells Plain hospital on Wednesday. This is one of 17 such facilities planned for the province. These centres help to take the pressure off of emergency centres and allow a dedicated space for patients who are symptomatic, or believe they require testing, to be triaged, screened and tested.

Similar facilities are already operational at Tygerberg and Paarl hospitals. Testing and triage centres are also planned for Khayelitsha and the Garden Route.

The facilities have been designed with social distancing in mind and have been set up so that symptomatic and asymptomatic patients are seated in separate areas.

They can also be converted, should the need arise, to create additional bed space, the premier said.

"This is just one aspect of our medical response to the coronavirus-aimed at ensuring our facilities are geared to provide the appropriate care and to stop the spread. We are currently exploring the use of sites across the province where temporary care, quarantine or isolation facilities can be created, should the need arise," Winde said.

Community testing update:

A total of 17 275 people were screened in the province in the first week of testing (4-10 April). Of these, a total of 1220 people have been tested as part of this initiative. We thank those communities where people have come out in their numbers to be screened and tested. This helps us to identify possible pockets of infection, and move swiftly to start contact tracing, isolating and quarantining.

Screening will be conducted in the following places tomorrow:

Metro:

Northern Tygerberg Subdistrict: Kraaifontein (Ward 6), Belhar



Southern Western Subdistrict: Imizamo Yethu, Du Noon



Klipfontein Mitchells Plain Subdistrict: Gugulethu, Nyanga, Silvertown, Heinz Park, Manenberg



Khayelitsha Eastern Subdistrict: Mfuleni, Macassar, Site C (Khayelitsha)

Non-metro:

Cape Winelands: Mbekweni, Drommedaris



Garden Route: Asla Park, Notina Street Block, Zoar, Amalienstein, Vanwyksdorp, Calitzdorp, Ladismith.

Third Thursday reminder:

Due to the phenomenal public response to our First Thursday radio show, I will be hosting a Third Thursday show Question and Answer show between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday. This will be an hour long show which will be facilitated at Bush Radio and simulcast across several stations across the province.

Listeners will be able to call in on 021 448 6266, WhatsApp on 061 862 1065 or SMS keyword Covid-19 to 32158 followed by their question, name and area. Each SMS costs R1.00.

Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)





PLEASE NOTE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has explained the disc repancy between the Western Cape provincial statistics of positive cases, and those of the Department of Health.

"Lab results are accessed directly from laboratories in the province, and there can be a lag between these results and those formally registered on the system with the National Department of Health. This can create discrepancies between the national and provincial data but does not impact the accuracy of any of the numbers released".