WATCH: Western Cape legislature highlights social distancing amid Covid-19 outbreak

Cape Town - Concern over the spread of Covid-19 led to shortened proceedings in the legislature on Thursday, with only 28 of 42 members sitting to adopt the 2020/21 budget without debate. All political parties had agreed to reduce the time required for the legislature to complete its business, which was originally scheduled to finish today. Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said: “The reality is that through the budget that we’re passing this afternoon, the executive will be enabled to function.” Asked earlier whether the legislature would undergo a total shutdown to avoid the spread of the virus, he said: “We have every intention of ensuring that the operations of the legislature are not negatively affected and will have limited attendance at the office. “This arrangement will be observed until April 18, at which stage we hope that the level of spread will have reduced to such an extent as to allow normal activities to continue,” said Mnqasela.

While MPLs agreed to shorten proceedings, opposition parties, led by the ANC, made sure the Speaker noted their objections to every single department’s budget vote.

DA chief whip Mireille Wenger said at the end of the session: “I applaud the efforts of all political parties, the executive, and the Speaker in working together today.”

