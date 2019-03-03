The Western Cape Mounted Police Unit during a training session. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape Mounted Police Unit welcomed the public to a “behind the scenes” visit and gave an overview of their daily duties and routines at the Waterloo Bridge Farm on Thursday. The unit covers the largest policing jurisdiction in the province.

Their responsibilities include crime scene searches, high visibility and targeted patrols, patrolling known trouble spots as well as beaches, searches for missing persons, responding to antisocial behaviour issues, highly mobile responses to crowd control gatherings and ceremonial functions.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the highly visible unit also featured prominently at the State of the Nation address parade and “they were often seen patrolling CBDs, beaches and doing crime prevention duties”.

Traut said the event was intended to offer an insight into the unit’s training and the operational aspects required to prepare the horses for police duty.

The added height and visibility that the horses give their riders allow officers to observe a wider area and address problematic situations effectively, and it allows people in the wider area to see them and find them when they need them.

With the unit, the officer is also a crime deterrent due to their increased visibility to the public and they are able to transverse geographical areas in which it would be difficult for police officers in cars, on bicycles or on foot to proceed.

