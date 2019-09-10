Ministers in the Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefed the media on the recent incidents of public violence across South Africa. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Ministers in the Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster briefed the media on the recent incidents of public violence in different parts of South Africa. During the briefing, Defense and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the JCPS cluster will continue to roll-out intelligence-driven operations to identify perpetrators behind the violent incidents.

The briefing included xenophobic attacks, the increase in the burning of trucks, gender-based violence (GBV) and child abduction.

Mapisa-Nqakula said it is important to note that SA is not a xenophobic country.

"Whoever is on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with."

She said the incidents of violence flared up but were quickly dealt with by police around Jeppestown and Hillbrow.

She said government is appealing to communities to use proper channels to express their grievances and to protest peacefully.

"Protests must not be influenced by criminal elements who distract the communities express genuine grievances."

Mapisa-Nqakula also addressed the joint South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and South African Police Services (SAPS) Operation Lockdown on the Cape Flats, following calls from the Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde for the operation's extension.

"We don't just take that decision because somebody is calling on us to extend [the operation], or calling on us to deploy. There has to be a proper assessment of the situation which will then make a determination on whether we extend or whether we don't extend.

"What I do know is that our deployment to the Western Cape comes to an end next week, so we will sit and receive information, and if it is necessary then we will make an determination," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

