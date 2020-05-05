WATCH: Winde hopes to encourage Cape residents to share the love

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has announced the launch of the #ShareTheLove campaign which seeks to highlight the work being done by people living in the Western Cape to help each other through the Covid-19 crisis.

"There are many ways that each of us can play our part, not only in stopping the spread of Covid-19, but also helping each other through this challenging time. Now, more than ever, we need to be kind and considerate to our family, friends and strangers, and I encourage you all to share the love, and post your photos and ideas of how others can also share the love on social media with #sharethelove," Winde said.

"Today, my wife Tracy and I had the opportunity to visit Ladles of Love, an NGO working to feed thousands of hungry people in the province, and doing a tremendous job of sharing the love. They are currently operating out of the CTICC, which has allowed them to use the CTICC kitchens, as well as some of their floor space for packing and distribution," he said.

"Ladles of Love is an organisation that is doing a great job of sharing the love, and you can share the love by supporting them, or any charity in your community. Even the smallest action, like phoning an elderly relative, or buying a food voucher at your local grocery store can make a huge difference to someone."

Visit the provincial government's website for more information on how you can get involved and #ShareTheLove: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/coronavirus