The DA kicked off its 2019 election campaign by erecting registration posters in Mitchells Plain ahead of the IEC registration weekend. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The DA's poster-boy in the Western Cape, Alan Winde, has hoisted his first placard calling on unregistered voters to register, kicking off the party's 2019 election campaign. DA provincial leaders erected their registration posters in Mitchells Plain ahead of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) registration weekend later this month.

Winde, who is the DA's premier candidate, said: “Every year thousands of people move to this province seeking better opportunities under a DA-led government, a government committed to opening fair access to real, long-term jobs. We work hard to deliver quality services to the people of the Western Cape and if I am elected premier, I will ensure that we take this province from good to great.”

He added: “The election will be a momentous one and I am excited for the journey. Alongside my colleagues, we will be knocking on every door, calling unregistered voters and walking the streets of all communities.

“It is very important to register to vote. Our democracy was hard fought and if you are not registered to vote, you cannot exercise your democratic right,” Winde said.





#RegisterToVoteDA

Thank you to everyone who came out today! pic.twitter.com/JafBsCsf0c — Alan Winde (@alanwinde) January 3, 2019

In terms of the Constitution, the term of the current National Assembly and provincial legislatures ends on 6 May 2019 and elections must be held within 90 days thereafter. This means the elections must be held between May 7 and August 5.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently indicated his intention to proclaim elections before the end of May.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the DA received a backlash after posting a voter registration video for its supporters. It did not go down well and the superhero-like characters in the videos failed to attract any sort of positive comments.





🎁 If you're not in it, you can't win it!



Check your voter registration status at https://t.co/Eu3TrKNrpx and stand a chance to WIN a car. #UnleashYourSuperpower pic.twitter.com/e3kJuIL8ZS — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 20, 2018

One Twitter user even said he would vote Patricia de Lille's Good Movement, a comment welcomed by the former Cape Town mayor's party.

Another user tweeted: “This is so awful. My brain hurts. Who made this? Why did you make this?”

Tabes Wybenga tweeted: “DA you really need to pick up the pace, you're so quiet. The elections are right around the corner.”

Justin Dumela said: “You think they are quiet & they are not, they just hired a security company owned by their fellow Europeans to only allow Europeans access to the beach & not allow Africans.”

Mduduzi Matsane tweeted a "thank you" reminder to the DA, “but unfortunately I won't be voting for you”, he said.

Johnny Blue tweeted: “Registered, but like many friends and acquaintances, won't be voting this time.”

Another tweeter said he was registered but would not vote for the DA. “First time that I have not voted for this party in its various forms what a bunch of losers you all are.”

[email protected]